One place to instantly delight the people you love Save time sharing meaningful updates. Overshare as much as you want with those who care.

A dedicated journal for your child Updated live as the events unfold. From birth onwards, keep a separate journal for each one of your children. Whether you live next door or half-way around the world, invite grandma or your favorite sister and share these moments together.



Everyone has a smart phone, invite your family to contribute, then share it with your baby once she is all grown up.